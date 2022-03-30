Advertisement

VDOT crews still working to clear debris from January storm

Debris clean-up
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are still working every day to clean-up debris from the January 3 storm.

So far, crews have cleared roughly 188,000 cubic yards of debris along Interstate 64 alone. In total, they have picked up 541,000 cubic yards.

“They’re out there daily cleaning up the side of the roads,” VDOT Culpepper District Communication Coordinator Sharon Ketcham said Tuesday, March 29. “It takes a while to get this kind of work done.”

All of the clean-up on I-64 is expected to be completed in five working days. Ketcham says all of the debris removal is expected to be finished by June 1.

VDOT estimates that 850,000 cubic yards of debris fell as a result of the January storm.

