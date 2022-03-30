Advertisement

West Virginia reaches $26M settlement with opioid maker Endo

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will receive $26 million in a settlement with the opioid maker Endo Health Solutions for its role in perpetuating the state’s drug epidemic.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement days before the start of an April 4 trial against three opioid manufacturers: Janssen, Teva and Allergan.

Endo Health Solutions would have been part of that trial if the state and the company hadn’t come to a settlement agreement over the last several months.

The settlement money will go to developing programming to help fight addiction in West Virginia. Endo has agreed not to encourage or promote the use of opioids for pain treatment.

