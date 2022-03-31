Accidents on the rise due to distracted driving

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and police say accidents due to distracted driving are becoming more common.

As technology continues to improve on a mobile level, there simply are more ways for us to be distracted with our cell phones, and unfortunately, law enforcement is seeing a concerning trend.

Sergeant Wayne Westfall of Harrisonburg Police said he’s noticed more accidents likely caused by distracted driving. He said one problem is that newer cars are coming out with more technology such as entertainment features to add to many distractions as is. There’s a common thing that helps police identify the cause of accidents due to distractions while driving.

“We look at crashes where someone is following too close. Most of the following too close crashes are related to distracted driving. You are doing something other than driving that’s why you didn’t see the car in front of you stop,” said Westfall.

Westfall said if you absolutely need to use your phone, pull over before you do so.

In the state of Virginia, it is illegal to have a cell phone in your hand while your vehicle is moving. Your first violation could cost you $125.

