Advertisement

Charges pending after pursuit, crash in Augusta County

(WHSV)
(WHSV)(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On March 30, 2022, the Skyline Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation and had encountered a 37-year-old Waynesboro man when he drove off in his 2011 Ford Fusion.

This occurred at approximately 7:42 p.m. in a hotel parking lot on Foursquare Lane in Fishersville. When the Ford Fusion reportedly refused to stop for law enforcement, a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the Ford Fusion struck a 2016 Dodge truck that was turning into a restaurant parking lot on Draft Ave. in Stuarts Draft. Authorities say the Ford Fusion then struck a telephone pole and overturned. The utility pole was knocked down and struck an unoccupied GMC SUV parked in the lot.

The Waynesboro man was transported to UVA Medical Center, and is still being treated for serious injuries. A female passenger was treated and released from Augusta Health. The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured in the crash, according to investigators.

At the request of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic crash is being investigated by the Virginia State Police. The crash remains under investigation.

Multiple charges are pending against the Ford Fusion’s driver. The task force investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at the Hardy and Hampshire County Line on U.S. 220 near Justamere Rd.
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Hardy County, deputy shot in the arm
(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons at Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College responds to suspicious package, no threat at this time

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire affects more than 300 structures, remains 85% contained
Agyei-Obese back on the field with JMU for spring practice
Agyei-Obese back on the field with JMU for spring practice
JMU baseball takes game one of series vs. Elon
JMU baseball takes game one of series vs. Elon
Overnight Forecast 4-1-22
Overnight Forecast 4-1-22
JMU athletics unites fans through game music
JMU athletics unites fans through game music