Charges pending after pursuit, crash in Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On March 30, 2022, the Skyline Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation and had encountered a 37-year-old Waynesboro man when he drove off in his 2011 Ford Fusion.

This occurred at approximately 7:42 p.m. in a hotel parking lot on Foursquare Lane in Fishersville. When the Ford Fusion reportedly refused to stop for law enforcement, a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the Ford Fusion struck a 2016 Dodge truck that was turning into a restaurant parking lot on Draft Ave. in Stuarts Draft. Authorities say the Ford Fusion then struck a telephone pole and overturned. The utility pole was knocked down and struck an unoccupied GMC SUV parked in the lot.

The Waynesboro man was transported to UVA Medical Center, and is still being treated for serious injuries. A female passenger was treated and released from Augusta Health. The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured in the crash, according to investigators.

At the request of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic crash is being investigated by the Virginia State Police. The crash remains under investigation.

Multiple charges are pending against the Ford Fusion’s driver. The task force investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.

