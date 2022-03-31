Advertisement

‘Geofence warrant’ unconstitutional, judge rules in Virginia

Geofence warrants seek location data for every person located in a specific area who is using a...
Geofence warrants seek location data for every person located in a specific area who is using a cellphone or other electronic device that has location history enabled.(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that a warrant that used Google location history to find people near the scene of a 2019 bank robbery violated the constitutional protection against unreasonable searches.

Privacy experts say the ruling could make it more difficult for police to use an investigative technique that has exploded in popularity in recent years.

The decision came in a closely watched case in which the robbery suspect argued that the use of a “geofence warrant” violated the Fourth Amendment.

Geofence warrants seek location data for every person located in a specific area who is using a cellphone or other electronic device that has location history enabled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant weekend ahead
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
The incident happened at the Hardy and Hampshire County Line on U.S. 220 near Justamere Rd.
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Hardy County, deputy shot in the arm
Staunton Courthouse
Verdict reached in Valley murder trial: Not guilty
(WHSV)
Charges pending after pursuit, crash in Augusta County

Latest News

CJ: WV POLICE SHOOTING
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Hardy County, deputy shot in the arm
Evening Forecast 4-1-22
Evening Forecast 4-1-22
Weyers Cave Vol. Fire Company celebrates 9 years with ambulance
Weyers Cave Vol. Fire Company celebrates 9 years with ambulance
Sherando Lake is open and expecting a large turnout this summer
Sherando Lake is open and expecting a large turnout this summer
Staunton budget increases: recycling, shelter, staff pay
Staunton budget increases: recycling, shelter, staff pay