Staunton Augusta Church Relief Association celebrating 40 years of service this year

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Augusta Church Relief Association is celebrating its 40th anniversary of service this year, helping people get the financial assistance they need.

The organization helps people that have been warned of eviction or utilities being cut off and also collects food to help out with expenses for a family that is having trouble. The group is made up of several churches in Staunton and Augusta County.

“What we try to do is encourage them to work with the utility companies, get on a payment plan. Maybe our assistants will be a portion of that but to really help them see that they can get out of the hole,” said Jane Ford, a SACRA volunteer.

In order to qualify for help, you must be a Staunton or Augusta County resident that could be facing eviction or a utility disconnect.

