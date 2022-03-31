Advertisement

Staunton Augusta Church Relief Association celebrating 40 years of service this year

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Augusta Church Relief Association is celebrating its 40th anniversary of service this year, helping people get the financial assistance they need.

The organization helps people that have been warned of eviction or utilities being cut off and also collects food to help out with expenses for a family that is having trouble. The group is made up of several churches in Staunton and Augusta County.

“What we try to do is encourage them to work with the utility companies, get on a payment plan. Maybe our assistants will be a portion of that but to really help them see that they can get out of the hole,” said Jane Ford, a SACRA volunteer.

In order to qualify for help, you must be a Staunton or Augusta County resident that could be facing eviction or a utility disconnect.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant weekend ahead
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
The incident happened at the Hardy and Hampshire County Line on U.S. 220 near Justamere Rd.
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Hardy County, deputy shot in the arm
Staunton Courthouse
Verdict reached in Valley murder trial: Not guilty
(WHSV)
Charges pending after pursuit, crash in Augusta County

Latest News

CJ: WV POLICE SHOOTING
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Hardy County, deputy shot in the arm
Evening Forecast 4-1-22
Evening Forecast 4-1-22
Weyers Cave Vol. Fire Company celebrates 9 years with ambulance
Weyers Cave Vol. Fire Company celebrates 9 years with ambulance
Sherando Lake is open and expecting a large turnout this summer
Sherando Lake is open and expecting a large turnout this summer
Staunton budget increases: recycling, shelter, staff pay
Staunton budget increases: recycling, shelter, staff pay