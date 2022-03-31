Advertisement

Verdict reached in Valley murder trial: Not guilty

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After hours of testimony and over 30 pieces of evidence, the three-day trial for a Staunton murder ended.

The jury found Daniel David Mead not guilty in the death of Bradley Maurice. The jury was excused for deliberation Wednesday, March 30 around 5:30 p.m. They returned with a verdict around 8:50 p.m.

Mead had been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Maurice. Maurice died on June 24, 2020 at Spring Hill Apartments in Staunton.

The prosecutors argued there was premeditation, malice, and intent. Murder without premeditation would make it second-degree murder. No malice would make it manslaughter. For Mead to be found not guilty, the jury had to believe he was acting solely in self-defense.

The jury had to consider testimonies from eyewitnesses, a medical examiner, a toxicologist, law enforcement officials, and Mead himself.

The judge laid out the possible charges: first or second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter -- or, of course, not guilty.

Mead went to jail shortly after the stabbing in 2020, and he’s been there since. The judge said tonight Mead will return to the jail, so his release can be processed.

