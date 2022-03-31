Advertisement

What to remember for Sleep Awareness Month 2022

(ABC)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Sleep is important. It is very essential. Sleep makes you feel better during the day. Things happen, life happens, but try to get enough hours [of sleep] during the day. Give it its due importance during the day,” Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, a sleep specialist with Sentara, explained.

While Thursday is the last day of Sleep Awareness Month, health experts are reminding everyone of the importance of getting enough sleep.

Dr. Siddiqui says you spend one-third of your life sleeping. The National Sleep Foundation recommends everyone aged 18-64 get at least 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Experts say this will help clear out the toxins in your body. Getting enough sleep can improve your cardiovascular health, support your immune system, memory and thought processing, just to name a few.

“If you don’t get that and you are sleep deprived, then you have problems with memory, focus, concentration, blood pressure. Your blood sugar will not be controlled very well,” Dr. Siddiqui said.

There are ways to improve your sleeping habits.

“Setting a time to go to bed, a time to get up. Setting a winding time prior to going to bed. This means a hot shower, meditation, prayers, just relaxing, making it more conducive for sleep to happen,” the sleep specialist explained.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, staying away from caffeine or spicy foods before bed, keeping a comfortable bedroom temperature (60-67 degrees), and making sure your room is dark and quiet can better your sleep.

Dr. Siddiqui says to get as much sleep as you can. If you cannot get the recommended 7-9 hours, she says to try to take a 20-minute nap sometime throughout the day.

