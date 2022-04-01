Advertisement

W Beverley St. closed due to utility pole crash

Staunton file
Staunton file(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - West Beverley Street is blocked in the 900 block due to a traffic crash involving a utility pole.

Several traffic lights in the area have also been affected. Use caution as emergency personnel and utility crews will have road closures in the area.

Sgt. Butch Shifflett says the road will be closed for the next five to six hours, according to Dominion Energy.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

