Amber Alert: 2 children taken from Wyoming; suspect may be headed to Texas, police say

Officials are looking for Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, who they say were...
Officials are looking for Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, who they say were taken by Alexis Roth.(Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Wyo. (Gray News) - Authorities in Wyoming have issued an Amber Alert for two young daughters who they say were taken by their non-custodial mother.

Wyoming Highway Patrol said Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, were taken by Alexis Roth.

Officials said Roth may be traveling to Grand Prairie, Texas with the children. They were last seen in Buffalo, Wyoming on Sunday morning.

Roth is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a maroon shirt and a black hoodie.

Alexis Roth is pictured with the vehicle she was last seen driving.
Alexis Roth is pictured with the vehicle she was last seen driving.(Wyoming Highway Patrol)

Aspen, the 4-year-old, is about 4 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes with an olive skin tone. She was last seen wearing jeans and a pink long-sleeved shirt with a reference to Paris on it.

Serenity, the 2-year-old, is 3 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes with a fair skin tone. She was last seen wearing acid-washed jeans.

Roth is driving a white 2009 Dodge Caravan with Wyoming license plate 169068.

Roth also has a 3-month-old traveling with them that she has custody of, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

