Bowlers raise over $70,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strikes, spares, and even gutter balls made a difference in Harrisonburg on Saturday for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County.

The non-profit organization hosted Island Bowl For Kids’ Sake at Valley Lanes on Friday and Saturday.

Collectively, several teams raised $70,620.76.

According to Lindsey Douglas, the executive director of BBBS-HR, the event provides up to 20% of the agency’s annual budget. Douglas said the event is critical to continuing one-to-one mentoring services for those involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County.

