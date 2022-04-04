CSHD offers second booster doses to those eligible, multiple clinics happening in Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDH officials, there are three groups that are currently eligible for a second booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Older adults over the age of 50 and if it has been at least four months since their first booster dose

Ages 12 and older who are immunocompromised and four months after the first booster

Anyone who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as a primary dose and a booster dose (as long as the second booster is an mRNA vaccine)

The Central Shenandoah Health District is currently offering second boosters at all of their vaccine clinics for those who are eligible. There are numerous clinics the week of April 4 at various locations throughout the Valley.

On April 6 there will be clinics at the Communities Activities Center, Dollar General on Virginia Avenue and local health department locations. For a complete list of dates and times, click here.

You can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov or by calling the local CSHD COVID-19 hotline: 1-855-949-8378 (Mon-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

“We actually have a lot of clinics planned in April and May and you will be able to receive a second booster shot at all those clinics. We are also offering first and second dose at those clinics as well and also your first booster,” Laura Lee Wight, population health manager for CSHD said. “We are really trying to reach the community where they are and offering as many opportunities as possible. Especially within communities where we do see a low vaccination rate or where historically there might be limited access to health care.”

Wight says some of the lowest vaccination rates are among children aged five and up.

“We want to make sure that parents have plenty of opportunities to get their children vaccinated. Sometimes it could just be inconvenient clinic times. It is hard for parents to take off work to get their kids vaccinated. We can offer them weekend clinics or evening clinics,” Wight added.

She adds that the health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for the foreseeable future.

“As of right now, I don’t think we will ever get out of the COVID-19 vaccine game. We still provide flu vaccines every year. We still provide childhood and adult immunizations for individuals who need those vaccines. We provide travel vaccines as well. I think COVID-19 vaccinations will be a part of our regular services,” Wight said.

