Advertisement

CSHD offers second booster doses to those eligible, multiple clinics happening in Valley

(MGN Online)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDH officials, there are three groups that are currently eligible for a second booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

  • Older adults over the age of 50 and if it has been at least four months since their first booster dose
  • Ages 12 and older who are immunocompromised and four months after the first booster
  • Anyone who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as a primary dose and a booster dose (as long as the second booster is an mRNA vaccine)

The Central Shenandoah Health District is currently offering second boosters at all of their vaccine clinics for those who are eligible. There are numerous clinics the week of April 4 at various locations throughout the Valley.

On April 6 there will be clinics at the Communities Activities Center, Dollar General on Virginia Avenue and local health department locations. For a complete list of dates and times, click here.

You can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov or by calling the local CSHD COVID-19 hotline: 1-855-949-8378 (Mon-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

“We actually have a lot of clinics planned in April and May and you will be able to receive a second booster shot at all those clinics. We are also offering first and second dose at those clinics as well and also your first booster,” Laura Lee Wight, population health manager for CSHD said. “We are really trying to reach the community where they are and offering as many opportunities as possible. Especially within communities where we do see a low vaccination rate or where historically there might be limited access to health care.”

Wight says some of the lowest vaccination rates are among children aged five and up.

“We want to make sure that parents have plenty of opportunities to get their children vaccinated. Sometimes it could just be inconvenient clinic times. It is hard for parents to take off work to get their kids vaccinated. We can offer them weekend clinics or evening clinics,” Wight added.

She adds that the health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for the foreseeable future.

“As of right now, I don’t think we will ever get out of the COVID-19 vaccine game. We still provide flu vaccines every year. We still provide childhood and adult immunizations for individuals who need those vaccines. We provide travel vaccines as well. I think COVID-19 vaccinations will be a part of our regular services,” Wight said.

For more information on vaccines from the Virginia Department of Health, click here. For vaccines from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynette Cecelia Brydge
ACSO requesting assistance finding missing Waynesboro woman
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Gov. Youngkin signs 45 bills into law
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kenneth Bryant.
VSP issues Senior Alert for missing Appomattox man
Right behind the farmers market Saturday morning was a corner of fresh-baked sweets and...
Staunton parents hold bake sale to protest proposed school budget
The Staunton-Augusta County African American Research Society (SACAARS) unveiled the first of...
First of six African American statues unveiled in Staunton

Latest News

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Ex-police officer faces jury trial on Capitol riot charges
controlled burn file
Prescribed burn in Shenandoah County
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Infrastructure bill funding coming in for Virginia airports
R.S. Monger & Sons will host its 100 year celebration on May 13.
R.S. Monger & Sons Inc. celebrates 100 years