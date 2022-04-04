Advertisement

Ex-police officer faces jury trial on Capitol riot charges

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A trial starts this week for a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer who has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the case against former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson.

The town fired Robertson and fellow officer Jacob Fracker, who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and could be a key prosecution witness.

Robertson’s trial will be the third among hundreds of people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The first two trials both ended with convictions.

