Advertisement

Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes

Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.
Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.(Harrisonburg Police Department (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On March 28, 2022, 26-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Harrisonburg pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to object sexual penetration by force and strangulation, both felonies.

Hernandez received a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended for object sexual penetration by force and received a five-year sentence for strangulation with all five years suspended.

Upon release, Hernandez will serve 8 years of supervised probation and will have to register as a sex offender. He remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

On August 26, 2021, an 84-year-old female victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by a nearby neighbor. Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit examined evidence that identified Hernandez as the suspect.

Subsequent interviews and further investigation revealed that Hernandez knocked on the door to the victim’s residence and asked the victim, who resided alone, for baking ingredients.

Once Hernandez was invited inside the home, investigators say he attacked the victim and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. The victim was later transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment and has since recovered from her injuries.

Hernandez was arrested the same day of the assault and was initially charged with object sexual penetration by force, sexual battery and strangulation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Jackson, Courtesy of Middle River Regional Jail
Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Randy’s Hardware has a new home in Mount Jackson after its previous location burned down just a...
Randy’s Hardware finds new home after Mount Jackson fire
Kevin Madden
Staunton basketball coach reflects on time playing for North Carolina

Latest News

"1-2 punch" leads JMU baseball's potent offensive attack
"1-2 punch" leads JMU baseball's potent offensive attack
Overnight Forecast 4-5-22
Overnight Forecast 4-5-22
“Labor of Love”: Progress continues on Pringle House Project
“Labor of Love”: Progress continues on Pringle House Project
Naming committee recommends “South Ridge High School” for HHS2
Naming committee recommends “South Ridge High School” for HHS2
The bones of the new Pringle House on April 5.
“Labor of Love”: Progress continues on Pringle House Project