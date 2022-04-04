Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On March 28, 2022, 26-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Harrisonburg pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to object sexual penetration by force and strangulation, both felonies.

Hernandez received a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended for object sexual penetration by force and received a five-year sentence for strangulation with all five years suspended.

Upon release, Hernandez will serve 8 years of supervised probation and will have to register as a sex offender. He remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

On August 26, 2021, an 84-year-old female victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by a nearby neighbor. Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit examined evidence that identified Hernandez as the suspect.

Subsequent interviews and further investigation revealed that Hernandez knocked on the door to the victim’s residence and asked the victim, who resided alone, for baking ingredients.

Once Hernandez was invited inside the home, investigators say he attacked the victim and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. The victim was later transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment and has since recovered from her injuries.

Hernandez was arrested the same day of the assault and was initially charged with object sexual penetration by force, sexual battery and strangulation.

