Multiple opportunities for rain

TUESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with temperatures rising into the 50s. Scattered showers into the early afternoon wrapping up by 2pm. Impacts will be very minimal with this first system. Mild in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon and scattered showers arrive back into the area. By the evening commute, we will have some rain activity.

Rain picks up in intensity into the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. A steady rain for the entire night that will be heavy at times, lightening up some by the late overnight. This looks to be a very beneficial rain for the current minor drought as rainfall will range from 0.5-1″ overnight. Isolated spots may see up to 1.5″ of rain. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day with a few lingering showers only until just after sunrise. Clouds stick around for the day but they will break up some for the late morning and into the afternoon so we will have some sunshine. Warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. More clouds building back in with our third system arriving overnight. Scattered showers arriving around midnight, sticking through the overnight. A steady rain at times. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Starting out the day with clouds and scattered on/off showers. Morning temperatures in the 50s. A cold front will pass during the morning as rain showers stick around into the early afternoon before some clearing late in the day after 2pm. When all is said and done, we are looking at 0.75-1.5″ of rainfall from the three systems combined. Some sunshine late in the day and into the early evening. Mild for the day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds for the overnight and turning chilly with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds during the afternoon hours and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A spotty shower during the day, more likely in the afternoon. Best chance for rain is our West Virginia locations. Some clouds for the night as it turns cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Some clouds to start and chilly. Temperatures rising into the 40s for the morning. Adding more clouds for the afternoon and turning pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Some clouds overnight and cold with overnight lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Some clouds for the afternoon with sunshine and turning pleasant once again with highs in the low to mid 50s. Keeping a fair amount of clouds for the overnight and turning cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: A good amount of sunshine to start and chilly once again with temperatures rising into the 40s. A mild afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a few clouds. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s and chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

