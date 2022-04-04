New Directions Center highlights resources during sexual assault prevention month

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - April is Sexual Assault Prevention Month and in the Shenandoah Valley, many organizations are looking to better educate people on the crime and its prevalence.

One such organization is New Directions Center in Staunton which provides free confidential services to victims of sexual assault like support groups, hospital accompaniment, and court advocacy.

In 2021, the organization reported 36 calls to its hotline for reports of sexual assaults in Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro. However, New Directions staff say the actual number of assaults in the area is much higher as many are not reported.

“People may call us and not go through the hotline so it’s not necessarily recorded, some people come in for other things, and then later on it’s divulged that a sexual assault occurred,” said Joy Ingram, community engagement program coordinator for New Directions Center.

Ingram said the number of sexual assault calls to the hotline decreased in 2021 compared to recent years. From 2018 to 2020, the center received a total of 140 calls related to sexual assault, for an average of between 40 and 50 calls each year.

New Directions also works to raise awareness and educate the community about the realities of sexual assault.

“One of the biggest problems is that people don’t want to talk about sexual assault. They don’t want to talk about sex. So, they really don’t want to talk about sexual assault. They don’t want to talk about consent,” said Ingram.

“Because they don’t want to talk about these things, especially among younger children and teenagers then a lot of times when these things happen to people they don’t have the language to explain what happened to them,” added Ingram.

Ingram said these combined with the way that sexual assault is often discussed is a huge reason why victims remain silent.

“They’re afraid and ashamed to go forward and tell someone what happened to them and also there’s a lot of victim-blaming that goes on. So the victim doesn’t want to be blamed for what happened to her or to him so they just keep it to themselves,” she said.

Ingram said it’s important to believe victims and change the stigma around sexual assault.

Ingram said a common misconception is who the primary perpetrators of rape are.

“There’s sort of a myth around rape that most of it happens between strangers. The majority of sexual assaults are committed by people that the victim knows. It’s either a dating partner or friend or even a family member,” she said.

The Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) estimates that an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds but only 25 of every 1,000 perpetrators of sexual assault will end up in prison.

RAINN’s data shows one in every six women in the United States has been a victim of attempted or completed rape in her lifetime. Women ages 18-24 are four times more likely to be a victim of sexual violence.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.