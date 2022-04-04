Advertisement

No deal on Virginia budget as lawmakers return for special session

House and Senate versions of the state’s two-year spending plan are still about $3 billion apart.
House and Senate versions of the state’s two-year spending plan are still about $3 billion apart.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday afternoon, the Virginia House and Senate gaveled into session at the statehouse. But, with no state budget deal, there wasn’t a lot to vote on.

“We are looking at how can we get relief into the pockets of consumers, and there are many different ways to do that,” said State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, (D) 9th District.

House and Senate versions of the state’s two-year spending plan are still about $3 billion apart. The main difference centers around how to spend $14 billion in unanticipated state revenue.

“It all comes down to Republicans want to give the money back to the people. With inflation right now, the tremendous cost of gas for everyday families - it’s just a lot,” said State Sen. Amanda Chase, (R) 11th District.

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Republicans want to send more of the money back to taxpayers through a one-time rebate and cuts in income, grocery and gasoline taxes.

Senate Democrats have agreed to rebates and some tax cuts. Still, they contend surplus money should be spent on long overdue investments in core services, including public education and health care, especially behavioral health.

“I think it’s important to understand that we have extra money in part because we’re not fully funding our K-12 education system. We’re not fully meeting our health and human resource needs,” said McClellan.

The fate of the governor’s 90-day gas tax holiday is also still up in the air.

“The Democratic side, they’re saying, ‘look, you know it’s not going to be really effective,’ and you know, I disagree with that. I think everyday families, whether you are a Republican, Democrat, Independent, they’re all saying we need some relief,” said Chase.

Lawmakers have to be back on April 27 for a veto session. They hope to have a budget to vote on by then too.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Aaron Jackson, Courtesy of Middle River Regional Jail
Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.
Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes
Randy’s Hardware has a new home in Mount Jackson after its previous location burned down just a...
Randy’s Hardware finds new home after Mount Jackson fire
Kevin Madden
Staunton basketball coach reflects on time playing for North Carolina

Latest News

Spanberger (FILE)
Rep. Spanberger introduces new trucker bill
Gov. Glenn Youngkin met several dogs Monday as he signed animal welfare legislation.
Gov. Youngkin signs legislation supporting animal welfare reform
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Gov. Youngkin signs 45 bills into law
Heading into the special session, house and senate versions of the state budget are still about...
Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond for special session next week
Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
AG Miyares joins multistate effort to end CDC mask mandate