Page County Sheriff provides update on drug interdiction program

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - In 2021, more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses across the United States. In the Shenandoah Valley, drugs have been a big problem in Page County over the last several years.

So much so that last year Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage asked the county’s board of supervisors for funding to create two drug-specific deputy positions.

The board granted Cubbage’s request and on Monday night at its work session will hear an update from Cubbage on the status of the drug interdiction program.

Since the two interdiction deputies started in July they’ve made 13 arrests and confiscated over $6,000 worth of illegal drugs including methamphetamine, mushrooms, and crack cocaine.

The officers have also worked with the Northwest Virginia regional drug task force.

“You can see by the statistics and the numbers that it is making a significant impact but it’s also assisting our task force members because of the amount of information that these interdiction guys are gathering,” said Sheriff Cubbage.

The Northwest Virginia Drug Task Force is made up of deputies from Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County, and police officers from Luray, Front Royal, Strasburg, and Winchester. Virginia State Police are part of the task force, too.

Cubbage said he is pleased with the work the interdiction officers have done so far especially since much of the crimes committed across the county are linked to narcotics and drug addiction.

“From larcenies to domestics to financial crimes, a lot of those stem back to addiction and narcotics. So, if we can address the problem at the root which is narcotics, I’m hoping that we will see a decrease in other crimes as well,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.