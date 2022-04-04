Prescribed burn in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Forest Service plans to begin ignitions on Monday, April 4, 2022, depending on weather conditions. This prescribed burn will be completed in one day. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn.

The 600-acre Waonaze burn unit is located in Fort Valley on Green Mountain. Peters Mill Run Trail borders the burn on the west and Kings Crossing borders the burn on the east.

Prescribed burns keep the public and property safe by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and wood in nearby forest land that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires.

Firefighters will monitor Peters Mill Run Trail during the burn and that area may be temporarily closed. For your safety, please follow posted signs and comply with trail closures when they occur.

Depending on wind direction, this controlled burn may have lingering smoke effects. Residents of Fort Valley and Edinburg and travelers on State Route 675 may see or smell smoke.

For the most up-to-date information, click here.

