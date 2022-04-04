R.S. Monger & Sons Inc. celebrates 100 years

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

“Need lumber - See Monger”. It’s a catchphrase R.S. Monger & Sons Inc. has lived by for the past 100 years.

“I’m just glad we made it,” laughed John Monger.

It all started back in 1922, when Ralph Showalter Monger sold, loaded and delivered sand and lumber to the Shenandoah Valley.

“I feel like a lot of the hard work and groundwork was done before we got here and we are just kind of enjoying the fruits of their labor and continuing it and trying to grow on it and continuing to grow the company,” said J.M. Monger, the Secretary and Treasurer.

Monger and Sons now celebrating its centennial birthday.

“It means a lot to be 100 years and following Dad and Granddad and running this business and keeping it going. A lot of third generations don’t make it to the 4th generation and we’re proud that we did,” said Jim Monger, Vice President.

The company started in one small building with three employees and horse-drawn wagons. Fast forward to 2022, the company now has around 15 buildings, over 40 employees and a fleet of 25 vehicles.

“It means a lot to me because I got to work with my Dad at that time and my cousins but also now I get to work with my son Jim Higgs and now my grandson Dakota Higgs,” said Susan Monger Shifflett, Vice President.

Throughout the years, a lot has changed when it comes to production and shipments. One thing has stayed the same. The love for their customers.

“The customers to me are family. I always say at board meetings and whatnot that our employees are part of the Monger family, but our customers are part of that family...we see them every day. I’ve known most of these customers for over 30 years...Jim, John, my mother...same thing but longer,” said Jim Higgs, President.

Jim Higgs and everyone at Monger and Sons want to thank the community for everything they have done over the past 100 years.

The company will host a 100-year celebration on May 13 with vendors and food.

