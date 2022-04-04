Advertisement

R.S. Monger & Sons Inc. celebrates 100 years

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

“Need lumber - See Monger”. It’s a catchphrase R.S. Monger & Sons Inc. has lived by for the past 100 years.

“I’m just glad we made it,” laughed John Monger.

It all started back in 1922, when Ralph Showalter Monger sold, loaded and delivered sand and lumber to the Shenandoah Valley.

“I feel like a lot of the hard work and groundwork was done before we got here and we are just kind of enjoying the fruits of their labor and continuing it and trying to grow on it and continuing to grow the company,” said J.M. Monger, the Secretary and Treasurer.

Monger and Sons now celebrating its centennial birthday.

“It means a lot to be 100 years and following Dad and Granddad and running this business and keeping it going. A lot of third generations don’t make it to the 4th generation and we’re proud that we did,” said Jim Monger, Vice President.

The company started in one small building with three employees and horse-drawn wagons. Fast forward to 2022, the company now has around 15 buildings, over 40 employees and a fleet of 25 vehicles.

“It means a lot to me because I got to work with my Dad at that time and my cousins but also now I get to work with my son Jim Higgs and now my grandson Dakota Higgs,” said Susan Monger Shifflett, Vice President.

Throughout the years, a lot has changed when it comes to production and shipments. One thing has stayed the same. The love for their customers.

“The customers to me are family. I always say at board meetings and whatnot that our employees are part of the Monger family, but our customers are part of that family...we see them every day. I’ve known most of these customers for over 30 years...Jim, John, my mother...same thing but longer,” said Jim Higgs, President.

Jim Higgs and everyone at Monger and Sons want to thank the community for everything they have done over the past 100 years.

The company will host a 100-year celebration on May 13 with vendors and food.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Jackson, Courtesy of Middle River Regional Jail
Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.
Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes
Randy’s Hardware has a new home in Mount Jackson after its previous location burned down just a...
Randy’s Hardware finds new home after Mount Jackson fire
Kevin Madden
Staunton basketball coach reflects on time playing for North Carolina

Latest News

"1-2 punch" leads JMU baseball's potent offensive attack
"1-2 punch" leads JMU baseball's potent offensive attack
Overnight Forecast 4-5-22
Overnight Forecast 4-5-22
“Labor of Love”: Progress continues on Pringle House Project
“Labor of Love”: Progress continues on Pringle House Project
Naming committee recommends “South Ridge High School” for HHS2
Naming committee recommends “South Ridge High School” for HHS2
The bones of the new Pringle House on April 5.
“Labor of Love”: Progress continues on Pringle House Project