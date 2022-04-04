Staunton to hold public workshop on entrance corridor overlay Wednesday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton will hold a public workshop April 6 to discuss entrance corridor overlays.

This issue has come to light recently as McDonough Toyota requested permission for a lighted entrance sign. Back in March, city council tabled the request and decided to rewrite the ordinance.

“The entrance corridor overlay districts were originally created by staff in 2008 to provide guidance to people planning new developments, redevelopment or alterations to their business properties in the district,” Michelle Bixler, communications manager for Staunton said.

Staunton upholds a specific look to their downtown area, making entrance corridor signs consecutive throughout, but some businesses are pushing to change that.

“Those guidelines include things like the height of signs, the minimum width of planting beds, or placement of onset utilities underground and there are 13 of them that weave into historic districts like the city of Staunton,” Bixler said.

The public can contribute their thoughts to the city Wednesday.

”It’s gonna begin with a presentation on the evaluation of Staunton corridors and that’ll give attendees some background and then at that point we’re gonna break into small groups and discuss several questions related to the corridors and then we’ll come back together again and share what we’ve heard,” Bixler said.

If you cannot attend the meeting but still want your voice to be heard, there is a survey on the city’s website.

