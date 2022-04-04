Strasburg town council to discuss tax rate

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg town council is holding a public hearing at its work session on Monday night. The hearing will be to discuss the town’s 2022 real estate tax rate following county-wide property value reassessments in the fall.

The town is advertising a rate of 16 cents per 100 dollars of assessed property value, which is its existing tax rate. That number could be lowered but the town is proposing keeping the rate to increase its revenue in order to balance the budget.

“To equalize our rate we would have to lower our rate to 13.4 cents just a little over 13 cents per 100 to equalize the revenue per the state code,” said Waverly Coggsdale, Strasburg town manager.

The difference between the 13.4 cent rate and the rate the council eventually votes to set will be known as the ‘Effective Tax Rate Increase’ even though the actual rate will not be going up.

“With the new real estate assessments each penny on our tax rate generates roughly 83-84 thousand dollars,” said Coggsdale.

Coggsdale said it’s important to remember the tax rate which will be set either on Monday or at the council’s April 12th meeting will be for the 2022 budget and real estate tax which is due on June 5th.

Coggsdale said residents likely won’t see a huge tax increase but it depends on how much their homes assessed value went up.

Also during the meeting, the council will discuss the 2023 budget which is being proposed at a total of $5.8 million. The council will also hear bids for the installation of new water meters in the town.

