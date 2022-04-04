Upcoming Page County Public Forum to focus on teacher burnout
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Public Forum is excited about hosting the first in-person forum discussion this month.
The forum, happening Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m., will focus on the topic of teacher burnout and retention.
For those wishing to participate in the forum from home, there will be a Zoom link offered.
More information can be found on the flyer below.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.