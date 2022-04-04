Valley advocacy groups raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - During the month of April, Valley child advocacy groups will spread the word about child abuse and neglect, in an effort to motivate the community to learn more.

Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro groups put out pinwheels to represent the families they work with.

“It’s really just a good representation of the children that we work with, the families that we work with. We really like our pinwheel garden with all the differences, different colors, different styles, and I think that’s a good representation of the families we work with as well,” said Mack Smith, CPS Supervisor for Shenandoah Valley Social Services.

Smith and fellow supervisor Amber Martino said this month is important because child abuse and neglect can affect anyone.

“It happens everywhere. It happens to every kind of family. It happens to every different neighborhood, every different school district, every different age of child,” said Martino.

Shenandoah Valley Social Services, Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, Staunton CAC, the health department and law enforcement departments will participate in events throughout the month, and they invite the community to come along.

Not only are they raising awareness for child abuse, but they’re also emphasizing the importance of positive interactions with children, as opposed to anything negative. Smith and Martino said you don’t have to be a parent to positively impact children in your life.

“There’s so many circumstances the parents could be going through that puts a child at greater risk of being abused or neglected, and if we can recognize those signs and try to put supports and things in place before, that’s really our goal,” said Martino.

There’s a sidewalk chalk competition throughout the month called “Let’s Chalk About Prevention” and you can draw your favorite childhood memory, take a photo of it, and email it to chalkaboutprevention@yahoo.com.

Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton will also sign proclamation about Child Abuse Awareness Month on April 11, 13, and 14 respectively. They’re also hosting a “Party for Prevention” at Kline’s Dairy Bar in Staunton from 11 until 2 on April 30.

