April 4-10: National Public Health Week

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - National Public Health Week runs April 4-10, and the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is taking time to honor their accomplishments.

Jordi Shelton with CSHD said they’re honoring all facets of public health, like STD testing, refugee outreach, and environmental health.

“I think COVID really put public health in the spotlight and really just showed everyone exactly the functions that happen within public health,” Shelton said. “But really, public health is so much bigger than pandemic response.”

Local governments also made moves to honor CSHD. They issued proclamations designating this week as Public Health Week. Shelton said it’s great to see localities recognize their work.

“The pandemic just underscored and strengthened those relationships. It’s very cool to see that these proclamations were issued, and they’re really highlighting the hard work of our staff and all the folks that work at the Central Shenandoah Health District,” she said.

Even though it is a week of recognition, Shelton said work will continue as usual.

“Our health departments are still providing all of their services, so while this week includes some honor and celebration for our staff, the work that they do truly never stops, and I think that just goes to show why public health is so important,” said Shelton.

One of the things they’re doing this week is COVID-19 vaccine clinics. If you’d like to get a vaccine, visit their website. As of last week, over 70% of adults in CSHD have received at least one COVID vaccine.

