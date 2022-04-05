Advertisement

Dad, daughter survive lightning strike at Yankees spring training game

A father and daughter are miraculously OK after being struck by lightning Saturday at a baseball game in Florida. (Source: WFTS/Ashley Moberg/CNN)
By Jamison Uhler
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFTS) - A father and daughter are miraculously OK after being struck by lightning Saturday at a baseball game in Florida.

Ashley Moberg, 19, and her father John Moberg were attending a New York Yankees spring training game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. They were visiting from their hometown of Chicago.

When the game was canceled early due to a thunderstorm and sent fans running for their cars, the Mobergs found themselves standing under a tree in a parking lot, unable to find their vehicle.

“And there was a bright flash and the loud boom that I heard,” Ashley Moberg said. “The next thing I knew, I was flying out of my shoes and my ears were ringing, and my dad hit his head on the ground and then I hit the ground. I thought my dad was dead for about 10 seconds while I was lying on the pavement trying to figure out whether I had died.”

John Moberg was knocked unconscious and broke his cheekbone when he hit the ground. The necklace Ashley was wearing burned her neck.

A bystander called 911 for help. Both Ashley and John Moberg were taken to the hospital. They were discharged Monday morning, just in time to catch their flight back home to Chicago.

Before heading to the airport, they went back to the spot where they were struck by lightning to commemorate their visit with a photo, walking away with smiles and a sense of humor.

“For everyone who is asking, yes, we got superpowers, and no, we are not allowed to talk about them,” Ashley Moberg said.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Jackson, Courtesy of Middle River Regional Jail
Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Randy’s Hardware has a new home in Mount Jackson after its previous location burned down just a...
Randy’s Hardware finds new home after Mount Jackson fire
Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.
Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes
The town of New Market has been without a grocery store for the last month after a longtime...
New grocery store opening at longtime New Market Grocery and Deli location

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 4-6-22
Overnight Forecast 4-6-22
JMU Board of Visitors hears proposed tuition and fees for 2022-2023 school year
JMU Board of Visitors hears proposed tuition and fees for 2022-2023 school year
Goodwill Career Center opens in Staunton
Goodwill Career Center opens in Staunton
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say