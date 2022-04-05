EMU Theater, Music Department performs “Noye’s Fludde”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “This is a massive spectacle with lots of pageantry. It’s very much about the community getting together to do a piece. This tells the story of Noah’s flood. It is a simple story but the way that it is told is filled with magic and beauty,” Justin Poole, the show’s director, said.

It’s the first opera in more than 15 years at Eastern Mennonite University, but it is not entirely an opera; it is so much more.

“This musically, one of the greatest things that I have been involved in. Once it begins, it goes. It is just music nonstop. The whole thing is about 50 minutes but it is musically rich. It is sometimes silly sometimes theologically profound, musically dense. It is like you have had a huge meal in 50 minutes,” James Richardson, musical director of the show, explained.

Richardson has taught music courses at EMU for 14 years.

Written by Benjamin Britten, the show is based on the miracle plays of the medieval era.

“This is the story of Noah and his flood. An embellished, loose retelling of an account in the old testament scriptures of a massive epic flood that wipes out humanity but also saves others,” Richardson explained.

The production is intergenerational, bringing families, community members, professionals and students together to perform.

The cast has had 36 rehearsals leading up to the opening night this past weekend, working on the play since early February.

Reah Clymer is playing the role of Noye’s wife.

“She’s pretty dynamic, she starts out really defiant. She is a strong-willed woman. She is someone contrary to everyone else, it seems does not want to get on the boat,” Clymer said.

Elizabeth Eby plays various roles in the play, from movement chorus to assistant director.

“My first time feeling like I could take charge a little more,” Eby explained.

Poole says the goal is for the audience to feel a strong sense of hope and community.

“Even in the midst of the darkest hour there is still hope somewhere on the horizon,” Poole added.

“When we planned this as Justin said earlier we thought ‘yay this will be the rainbow, celebratory it’s done it is finished, you know what is over.’ But instead, it would seem all hell is breaking loose but at least there is a sense of the end of the story.”

For those who think they know the story of Noah’s flood, Eby says, “it is a spectacle, more than you can get reading on a page.”

Poole says that when you come, don’t just look at the stage, look all around you because there is something in every part of the space.

For more information on tickets for Noye’s Fludde, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.