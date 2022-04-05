Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Henrico officer killed in crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on Wednesday.

The flags on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth will be flown at half-staff in honor of Henrico Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton, who was killed in a crash last week in the line of duty.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on April 6 and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

