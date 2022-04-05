Advertisement

Local farmers markets feeling the impact of inflation

By Julian Bussells
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Businesses of all kinds are feeling the effects of inflation and supply chain shortages, and local farmers are no exception.

At the Harrisonburg Farmers Market in downtown Harrisonburg, vendors have felt the sting of higher prices, leaving them no choice but to raise their own.

“I hate doing it. I’ve had these prices for about eight or nine years,” said Curtis Yankey of North Mountain Produce. “I haven’t adjusted prices much at all. I had to raise a little bit, but not sure if it’s going to offset all the costs, but I hate to raise too much.”

Yankey adds that a silver lining he has noticed with rising food prices is an uptick in people shopping for local produce. The Harrisonburg Farmers Market is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

