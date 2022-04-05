Advertisement

Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The man charged in the death of a well-loved educator in the Valley has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Aaron Michael Jackson, of Dublin, is charged in a 2020 crash that killed Charlotte Gingerelli. Gingerelli was a music teacher for 15 years in Staunton City Schools. She had two daughters.

The crash on August 30, 2020 involved three cars on Route 262 in Augusta County.

Along with the involuntary manslaughter charge, Jackson faces a charge of driving under the influence and possession of drugs. His sentencing hearing will be on June 22.

With the plea, his jury trial that was set to begin Wednesday, April 6, has been withdrawn.

Jackson remains in Middle River Regional Jail.

