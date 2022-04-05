New grocery store opening at longtime New Market Grocery and Deli location

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The town of New Market has been without a grocery store for the last month after a longtime locally-owned store closed down. New Market Grocery and Deli had been the go-to grocery shopping spot in the town for decades, prior to its closing at the beginning of March.

It was the latest locally-owned grocery store to close its doors.

“I’m 47 so I remember a lot more of these types of stores being around and you just don’t see them very much anymore. And to see another one go is pretty sad,” said Floyd Herbert, a New Market resident.

In the last month since the store closed, New Market residents have had limited options to get their groceries in town and have had to travel to Timberville and Mount Jackson.

“You can pick up a few things at Jon Henry General Store down here they have some produce and various things but to really get a whole grocery store experience you’ve got to go to Timberville to Food Lion or Walmart now,” said Herbert.

The building was originally the town’s firehouse before it was converted to a store. Since the grocery store closed, the town office has been hopeful that the building’s new owners would bring a new grocery store to the location.

“It’s a pretty walkable distance to most things, it’s centralized in town and it’s near all our other businesses. So people could go get their groceries and go to other local stores and grab a cup of coffee or something as well,” said Meghan Rupkey, New Market’s town planner.

WHSV spoke to a number of residents who often shopped at the store and said they really miss the convenience of having a locally owned grocery store so close by.

“It was just so easy, we live right down there and would walk right. The couple ladies that were always there were always very nice,” said Floyd Herbert.

“Awesome employees that worked there, they were always friendly and you’d be happy to see them when you came in,” added Jason Herbert, Floyd’s brother and a New Market resident.

Residents and town leaders will soon get their wish as the new owners of the building are planning to open a new grocery store called The Daily Market at the location within two to three months.

“We are really thinking to try to have local people be able to bring in local stuff. Meat, even eggs, and things like that. So we’re really looking forward to being able to help the community in that area,” said Antal Peterdeak, the owner of the building.

Peterdeak and his wife have owned Euro-Style Beauty Salon next to the store for years. He said while the new store will be similar to the old one, there will be some notable additions made.

“We’re reconfiguring everything over there because we are going to put a small coffee shop inside,” said Peterdeak. “And in the front, we’re gonna have a terrace sitting outside for 10 to 15 people.”

Peterdeak says the process of getting the store open has been elongated by licensing issues and ongoing supply chain issues.

