New outpatient addiction treatment center in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - A new addiction treatment center will provide help to hundreds of Winchester residents. BrightView is an outpatient treatment program which serves thousands of patients in Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Delaware.

In 2020, Virginia reported fatal overdoses reached an all-time high, mirroring the pattern of communities nationwide and spiking a need for effective treatment.

BrightView’s programs include medication-assisted treatment, individual and group support, and social services. Staff also connect patients to cases managers and local agencies to help them find safe housing, transportation, access to food and prepare for jobs.

According to statistics from BrightView, its patients decrease time spent in jail by nearly 70 percent during their first 90 days in the outpatient program, along with a 50 percent decrease in unemployment rates.

“Our Winchester center treats adults seeking help with a variety of substance use disorders. This area is our home and the BrightView team is committed to helping people recover by providing accessible, substance use care in a friendly, non-judgmental setting. Our goal is to create a healthier, happier community for everyone in Winchester,” Lance Woods, a Virginia resident and BrightView VP of Operations said.

People or families seeking help can call 833-510-HELP (4357) 24/7, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com, with treatment often beginning the same day. Walk-ins are welcome until 3:00 p.m. on weekdays.

BrightView is located at 200 Faraday Drive in Winchester.

