Randy’s Hardware finds new home after Mount Jackson fire

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - The deal is sealed. Randy’s Hardware has a new home in Mount Jackson after its previous location burned down just a month ago.

Randy’s Hardware thought it would be a while before they would find a new location in Mount Jackson to rebuild, but the opportunity to take over the Save-A-Lot fell into their laps unexpectedly and at the perfect time.

“Dwayne [the owner of Save-A-Lot] is such a nice guy that he was so much concerned about my loss that it took me a while to get to the point that I was interested in leasing his building and once we talked for a few minutes we found out that it was just a … it was a good fit for both of us and I’m so grateful that that happened,” Randy Andes, owner of Randy’s Hardware said.

This is an opportunity for Randy’s Hardware to have a clean slate and start over, so some changes can be expected at this new location.

“One thing you’ll notice is our color scheme will be different because of the supply chain issues we had to buy fixtures where we could find fixtures. I’m not gonna disclose what color the fixtures are gonna be but they’re not gonna match anything we’ve had before,” Andes said.

Although interior design may look different from other locations, the service provided will be the same that customers have come to love from Randy’s Hardware.

“This store’s actually a little bit bigger than what we’ve had in the past, so we’re gonna be able to expand in plumbing, in tools, in paint and areas that we were well known to be well-stocked in the past as well, so it’s gonna be a blessing for everybody in the long run,” Christian Herrick, CEO of Randy’s Hardware said.

The small-town hardware store is set to begin moving into its new location May 1 and hopes to be fully open by June 1, with a grand opening celebration coming this summer.

“We believe small towns need a hardware store and we do our best to fill that need,” Andes said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.