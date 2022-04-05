Advertisement

Randy’s Hardware finds new home after Mount Jackson fire

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - The deal is sealed. Randy’s Hardware has a new home in Mount Jackson after its previous location burned down just a month ago.

Randy’s Hardware thought it would be a while before they would find a new location in Mount Jackson to rebuild, but the opportunity to take over the Save-A-Lot fell into their laps unexpectedly and at the perfect time.

“Dwayne [the owner of Save-A-Lot] is such a nice guy that he was so much concerned about my loss that it took me a while to get to the point that I was interested in leasing his building and once we talked for a few minutes we found out that it was just a … it was a good fit for both of us and I’m so grateful that that happened,” Randy Andes, owner of Randy’s Hardware said.

This is an opportunity for Randy’s Hardware to have a clean slate and start over, so some changes can be expected at this new location.

“One thing you’ll notice is our color scheme will be different because of the supply chain issues we had to buy fixtures where we could find fixtures. I’m not gonna disclose what color the fixtures are gonna be but they’re not gonna match anything we’ve had before,” Andes said.

Although interior design may look different from other locations, the service provided will be the same that customers have come to love from Randy’s Hardware.

“This store’s actually a little bit bigger than what we’ve had in the past, so we’re gonna be able to expand in plumbing, in tools, in paint and areas that we were well known to be well-stocked in the past as well, so it’s gonna be a blessing for everybody in the long run,” Christian Herrick, CEO of Randy’s Hardware said.

The small-town hardware store is set to begin moving into its new location May 1 and hopes to be fully open by June 1, with a grand opening celebration coming this summer.

“We believe small towns need a hardware store and we do our best to fill that need,” Andes said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Jackson, Courtesy of Middle River Regional Jail
Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.
Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes
The town of New Market has been without a grocery store for the last month after a longtime...
New grocery store opening at longtime New Market Grocery and Deli location

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 4-6-22
Overnight Forecast 4-6-22
JMU Board of Visitors hears proposed tuition and fees for 2022-2023 school year
JMU Board of Visitors hears proposed tuition and fees for 2022-2023 school year
Goodwill Career Center opens in Staunton
Goodwill Career Center opens in Staunton
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and tornadoes caused all sorts of chaos Tuesday
Severe weather wreaks havoc in the Southeast