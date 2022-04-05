Several rounds of rain this week

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day with a few lingering showers only until just after sunrise. Patchy fog in the morning. Clouds stick around for the day but they will break up some for the late morning and into the afternoon so we will have some sunshine. Warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. If we see very little sunshine and clouds stick around, highs will remain in the 60s for everyone.

Some clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. More clouds building back in with the next system arriving overnight. Scattered showers arriving around midnight, sticking through the overnight. A steady rain at times. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Starting out the day with clouds and a steady rain with patchy fog. Morning temperatures in the 50s. Drive carefully for the morning as the roads will be damp and visibility will be poor. A cold front will pass during the morning as rain sticks around into the afternoon before some clearing late in the day after 4pm. When all is said and done, we are looking at 0.75-1.5″ of rainfall from the two systems combined. Some sunshine late in the day and into the early evening. Mild for the day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some clouds for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Plenty of clouds heading into the overnight with a few scattered showers across our West Virginia locations. The Alleghenies may see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers. Chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds during the afternoon hours and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few scattered showers for the afternoon but anything would be light and some will not see rain. Breezy for the afternoon. Some clouds for the night as it turns cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Some clouds to start and chilly. Temperatures rising into the 40s for the morning. Adding more clouds for the afternoon and turning pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Some clouds overnight and cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and temperatures rising into the 40s. Some clouds for the afternoon with sunshine and turning pleasant once again with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Keeping a fair amount of clouds for the overnight and turning cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: A good amount of sunshine to start and pleasant with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. A mild afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Plenty of clouds overnight and turning chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.