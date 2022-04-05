Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On April 5, 2022, the Staunton Police Department responded to Blue Ridge Court Services, located at 125 S. New Street for a report of an individual in the lobby with a handgun.

Tyler Jerome Veasley of Staunton was arrested and charged with intoxication in public and brandishing a firearm.

Veasley is being held at Middle River Regional Jail on a $2000 secured bond.

