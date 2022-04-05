Advertisement

Wildlife Center of Virginia to release black bear cubs into wild

One year after being brought to the Wildlife Center of Virginia as patients, five black bear...
One year after being brought to the Wildlife Center of Virginia as patients, five black bear cubs will be released into the wild.(Wildlife Center of Virginia)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - One year after being brought to the Wildlife Center of Virginia as patients, five black bear cubs will be released into the wild.

During the month of April, black bear cubs naturally disperse from their mothers, so staff at the Wildlife Center along with a biologist from the Dept. of Wildlife Resources have been preparing in recent weeks for the yearlings’ release later this month.

They have baited traps with goodies for the cubs, but have not set them, as a way to get them comfortable for a quick and effective catch.

Two cubs will be picked up on April 13, with the remaining three being picked up on April 20. Prior to their release, biologists with DWR will conduct a complete physical examination including ear tagging, blood draw, a weight check, and preventative parasite treatment.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Jackson, Courtesy of Middle River Regional Jail
Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Randy’s Hardware has a new home in Mount Jackson after its previous location burned down just a...
Randy’s Hardware finds new home after Mount Jackson fire
Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.
Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes
The town of New Market has been without a grocery store for the last month after a longtime...
New grocery store opening at longtime New Market Grocery and Deli location

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 4-6-22
Overnight Forecast 4-6-22
JMU Board of Visitors hears proposed tuition and fees for 2022-2023 school year
JMU Board of Visitors hears proposed tuition and fees for 2022-2023 school year
Goodwill Career Center opens in Staunton
Goodwill Career Center opens in Staunton
Trey Sutton
‘Trey, we will now carry the flame’: Henrico police officer laid to rest one week after multi-vehicle crash
Severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and tornadoes caused all sorts of chaos Tuesday
Severe weather wreaks havoc in the Southeast