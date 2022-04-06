“1-2 punch” leads JMU’s potent offensive attack

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you show up late to a James Madison baseball game, you might miss some offensive fireworks.

“Friday night (vs. Elon) two pitches and we are up 2-0,” said JMU redshirt junior third baseman Tre Dabney. “From a hit-by-pitch and from him just launching a ball.”

Dabney is referring to last Friday’s game between the Dukes and Phoenix when he was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the first inning. On the next pitch, Chase DeLauter blasted a two-run homer to right field. With Dabney and DeLauter batting at the top of the order, JMU features arguably the best offense of any CAA team this spring.

“We are always talking about the 1-2 punch,” said DeLauter, a redshirt sophomore who starts in center field for the Dukes.

DeLauter, who missed a few games earlier this season due to injury, is a superstar in college baseball. He’s batting .413 with six home runs and 29 RBI while ranking fifth in the country with a .563 on-base percentage to go along with 25 walks and a 1.296 OPS. He’s projected as a potential top-ten pick in the upcoming 2022 MLB Draft.

With DeLauter in the on-deck circle, Dabney benefits in the leadoff spot. He’s batting .327 with six home runs and 25 RBI to go along with a .500 on-base percentage and 1.094 OPS. Dabney has been hit by a pitch 14 times this season, the fifth highest total in the country.

“When Chase is in the lineup, he’s the star guy so when I am up, I get the pitches, I get on base,” said Dabney.

JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry added: “(Dabney) is one of those guys in the leadoff role where he can add a run with one swing of the bat. His on-base percentage is phenomenal.”

With Dabney and DeLauter setting the tone at the top of the order, the entire JMU lineup is thriving. The Dukes lead the CAA in runs (205), hits (265), doubles (62), RBI (186), and on-base percentage (.402) while posting a 16-11 overall record and 4-2 mark in conference play.

“I think it’s just the fact that we are such a diverse offense,” said DeLauter. “We got power. We got contact. Hit for average. We can run. I think one through nine, we can really do damage.”

JMU is scheduled to visit VMI for a 6 p.m. first pitch Wednesday night in Lexington.

