Advertisement

Bridgewater installs Medsafe drop box

By Julian Bussells
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater residents now have a way to dispose of expired or unwanted medications.

After hearing requests from the Bridgewater community, the Bridgewater Police Department has installed a drop box at the back entrance of the police department building.

The drop box comes from MedSafe, a company that specializes in disposing of old, expired and unwanted medications by disintegrating them.

“I think it’s important. We have this here for unused medications or expired medications,” said Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read, who was instrumental in getting the drop box installed, said, “it keeps it out of the hands of children, it keeps it out of the hands of people who may abuse certain narcotics.”

The drop box is available to all Bridgewater residents Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Jackson, Courtesy of Middle River Regional Jail
Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Randy’s Hardware has a new home in Mount Jackson after its previous location burned down just a...
Randy’s Hardware finds new home after Mount Jackson fire
Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.
Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes
The town of New Market has been without a grocery store for the last month after a longtime...
New grocery store opening at longtime New Market Grocery and Deli location

Latest News

Severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and tornadoes caused all sorts of chaos Tuesday
Severe weather wreaks havoc in the Southeast
Severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and tornadoes caused all sorts of chaos Tuesday
Severe weather wreaks havoc in the Southeast
Goodwill's Staunton Career Center is now open to assist job seekers.
Goodwill Career Center opens in Staunton
A new solar initiative has arrived in Harrisonburg. The city is partnering with Solarize...
Non-profit solar initiative comes to Harrisonburg
Six Mexican restaurants operating under variations of El Charro Group LLC in Virginia including...
El Charro restaurants pay up after federal labor violations