Bridgewater installs Medsafe drop box

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater residents now have a way to dispose of expired or unwanted medications.

After hearing requests from the Bridgewater community, the Bridgewater Police Department has installed a drop box at the back entrance of the police department building.

The drop box comes from MedSafe, a company that specializes in disposing of old, expired and unwanted medications by disintegrating them.

“I think it’s important. We have this here for unused medications or expired medications,” said Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read, who was instrumental in getting the drop box installed, said, “it keeps it out of the hands of children, it keeps it out of the hands of people who may abuse certain narcotics.”

The drop box is available to all Bridgewater residents Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

