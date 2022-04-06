The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County kicks off “Early Giving Phase” of Great Community Give

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Great Community Give is an annual initiative of the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. On April 20 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., The Community Foundation will raise money for more than 100 local nonprofits that are based in and serve the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area.

“The first year’s goal was $70,000 because we didn’t know what to expect because we did not know how the community would receive this type of event,” Amanda Bomfim, program officer for TCFHRC, explained. “The community raised $276,820 for those 53 participating nonprofits, in that first year. It has increased and exceeded our goals every single year.”

This is the 5th annual GCG. Last year’s event raised more than $1.7 million for 116 area nonprofits.

“Several of them have come to me and said without the funds that we raised from Great Community Give last year, we would have had to close our doors or we would have had to shut down this program that we have been providing for so many years. To hear that this event is more than a fundraiser, it really is a celebration. It is a celebration of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham community,” Bomfim added.

The Early Giving Phase allows donors send cash and checks more easily to their selected nonprofits. All gifts collected during this time will be added to organizations’ sunrise to sunset totals on April 20.

Early Giving is from April 6 to 6:30 a.m. on April 20. You can give on the GCG website or give cash and check gifts directly to the nonprofit. If you are donating with a check, make sure to include “Great Community Give” in the memo line.

For more information on TCFHRC’s Great Community Give, click here.

