El Charro restaurants pay up after federal labor violations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Six Mexican restaurants operating under variations of El Charro Group LLC in Virginia including three in the valley had to pay back wages to employees following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The restaurants included the two El Charro locations in Harrisonburg and one in Bridgewater. The others are located in Fredericksburg, King George, and Orange.

Over the last several months, the Richmond district of the U.S. Department of Labor conducted an investigation that found the six restaurants had violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by denying proper overtime pay to 55 employees.

As a result of the investigation, the operator of the six restaurants had to pay $196,350 in back wages to the employees.

“For the locations in Harrisonburg and that area (Bridgewater), it was $125,444 for 18 employees,” said Roberto Melendez, Wage and Hour Division Director for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Richmond district.

The department of labor also found the restaurants violated child labor laws by allowing six 14 and 15-year-olds to work over the number of hours allowed by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The operator of the restaurants paid $4,027 in Civil Money Penalties to the federal government for those violations.

According to the Department of Labor, these kinds of violations are more common than one would think.

“When it comes to the restaurant industry, we do have a considerable amount of violations. Part of it is the owners don’t necessarily understand where they can find the resource to look at to see what it takes to run the business and remain in compliance with the labor laws,” said Melendez.

The department also found that the operator of the restaurants did not keep accurate records of employee hours at each location. There was also no Family Medical Leave Act Policy in place.

“I know it’s a tough time for employers to try to find a workforce and I understand that. But when you have this workforce in place, it’s important for the employer to stay in compliance with the labor laws to maintain that workforce that they need,” said Melendez.

WHSV made multiple attempts to contact the owners of El Charro on Wednesday but did not hear back. WHSV did speak with the operator of the Bridgewater location who declined to comment.

The U.S. Department of Labor asks anyone whose employer may be committing similar violations to call them at 1-866-487-9243 or the Richmond Office at 804-771-2995.

