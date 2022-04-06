Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin donates first quarter salary to law enforcement support organization

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin paid a visit to the Valley Wednesday to announce he’ll donate his first quarter salary to an organization that supports law enforcement officers and first responders.

The organization, Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP), provides mental health resources to law enforcement and first responders, particularly after traumatic events.

Wednesday’s donation was almost $44,000. Youngkin spoke at VALEAP’s conference, the Post Critical Incident Seminar.

The governor said he chose VALEAP for his first donation because he wants to help people who protect the commonwealth vital mental health resources.

“I am so troubled by the political climate that has developed around these amazing heroes, you all, that have chosen to keep us safe,” Youngkin said.

During his speech, he talked about where he was earlier today -- attending the funeral of fallen Henrico Officer Trey Sutton. He also spoke about backing the blue, and how he’s urging state lawmakers to move on the budget, so he can push for more funding for law enforcement.

“You all can’t fight massive increases in violent crime. You can’t fight increases in drug trafficking without the resources to do it,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin said he’ll donate his salary every quarter, and he said Wednesday there are many worthy organizations in the commonwealth.

