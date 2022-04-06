JMU men’s soccer to compete in Sun Belt’s new-look league

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team will join the Sun Belt Conference later this year.

The Sun Belt officially announced Wednesday that it is reinstating men’s soccer with a new-look, nine-team league. JMU will compete alongside fellow league newcomers: Old Dominion and Marshall, current Sun Belt members: Georgia State, Georgia Southern, and Coastal Carolina, and three affiliate (men’s soccer only) members from Power Five programs: Kentucky, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

"It allows each team an opportunity to get an at-large bid."@paulzaz19 shares his thoughts on @JMUMSoccer joining a loaded, new-look, nine-team league in the @SunBelt: https://t.co/UTmvWnchnW pic.twitter.com/iINwbxNCSA — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) April 6, 2022

The Sun Belt Conference previously sponsored men’s soccer from 1976-1995 and 2014-20. The league is bringing the sport back in time for the 2022 season.

“These elite programs will lend instant credibility and help establish the Sun Belt as one of the nation’s premier men’s collegiate soccer conferences,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill in a statement. “They each bring their unique traditions and histories of excellence. We welcome them and look forward to a bright future on the pitch.”

James Madison has played in the NCAA Tournament three times in the last four seasons with the Dukes winning Colonial Athletic Association titles three consecutive years from 2018-2020 (2021 spring). JMU was banned from competing for the CAA title in 2021 due to the impending move to the Sun Belt.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our move to the Sun Belt Conference for the fall of 2022,” said JMU head coach Paul Zazenski in a statement. “The potential for Sun Belt men’s soccer is endless and will instantly consist of some of the best-run programs across the country. Instantly, the Sun Belt will give JMU men’s soccer an opportunity to consistently be on the national stage competing in one of the best overall conferences year in and year out. The Sun Belt will present many new challenges along the way, but we intend to embrace those challenges head on to continue to improve our program as well as the conference overall.”

Nearly all JMU sports programs will officially join the Sun Belt July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.