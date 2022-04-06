JMU moves to next phase of lifting mask requirements

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following the announcement of a phased approach in response to evolving pandemic trends and resulting CDC guidance, James Madison University will move to the next phase by designating masks optional in most indoor areas starting Monday, April 11.

University leaders appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as they seek to continue to follow medical and public health guidance.

Just four positive cases have been observed on campus since March 1, despite testing nearly 1,000 symptomatic individuals during that time. Additionally, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are designated as having low community levels of COVID-19 according to the new CDC criteria.

The move to the next phase follows UVA, Virginia Tech and other large public institutions that already have gone mask optional for most of their indoor spaces.

Masks are still required in the following areas:

At clinics on campus and in accordance with requirements at external locations, such as clinical placements, student teaching assignments, etc.

On public transportation (including buses) following current federal rules.

In private offices, when requested.

In other instances where specific contractual obligations apply.

JMU greatly appreciates the care that has been taken by the entire community that has enabled the campus community to reach this point. JMU will continue to monitor the situation, and will need to remain flexible as circumstances evolve.

Many of community members will still prefer to wear a mask, a decision fully supported by the university. The goal is to create spaces where individuals feel comfortable making that choice for themselves.

Since the demand for COVID-19 testing has decreased significantly in recent weeks, the testing site has moved to SSC 2536 (beside Card Services’ entrance B). Hours will continue to be 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Self-test kits continue to be available to students, faculty and staff at the Welcome desks at the Union, Festival and SSC from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday as supplies are available.

Many questions can be answered in the FAQs on the Stop the Spread website.

