“Labor of Love”: Progress continues on Pringle House Project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - J.P. Pringle has called the Northeast Neighborhood in Harrisonburg home for decades, but after the summer fire, his house along East Johnson Street was deemed uninhabitable.

The community rallied behind Pringle to help with his immediate needs, like food, clothing, and shelter, but are now going a step further A group of leaders and community members from around the Friendly City launched the Pringle House Project.

From demolition to cleaning up, to now the bones of a new, modest home, generosity from the community has fueled this project from the start.

“We had such an outpouring of people physically who wanted to get out here and help and help get this project done for JP in the community,” Barry Kelley, an organizer of the Pringle House Project, said. “It’s been moving faster than I thought it would.”

On Tuesday, local businesses and the Harrisonburg Fire Department donated their time by beginning the installation of plumbing and electrical.

“We’ve been able to, with the donations we’ve received, reduce our original projected cost from $150,000 to $120,000 and that’s only because of the kindness and generosity of tradespeople, the businesses, and people in the community,” Jim Rankin, an organizer of the Pringle House Project, said.

Rankin said about organizers have raised about 65% of the funds needed to finish the build. Volunteers continue to reach out to the community and businesses for donations, but he said they can also host fundraisers, like auctions.

“It’s come too far to not go through to fruition so we’re confident that we’ll be able to get there, but we still need donations from people,” Rankin said.

If you cannot donate money, you can donate your time and skills, from building to decorating.

“We have cabinets to hang on the inside that we have no one lined up to do. We’ve got painting on the inside that needs to be done. We have a lot of landscaping work,” Kelley said.

In the coming weeks, Kelley said they can start insulating and putting up drywall.

“It truly has been a blessing. It’s been work, but it’s a labor of love,” Rankin said. “JP is certainly the kind of guy that if you’re going to bend over backward to help somebody, you know what he’s done, what he’s meant to the community.”

“I wanna thank everyone for helping. The community, the fire department, the police department, everybody,” JP Pringle, said.

The goal is to have the home ready for move-in by late June or early July.

If you would like to donate to the Pringle House Project, you can online on its GoFundMe page, or mail a check to “First Baptist Church - Pringle House Project” P.O. Box 2451, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.

