Crash on I-64 in Augusta County cleared
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of late Wednesday morning, this crash has been cleared.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor trailer crash on I-64 at mile marker 94 in Augusta County. Motorists can expect delays in the area.
The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. The eastbound entrance ramp to I-64 is partially blocked.
We will be sure to keep you updated both on air and online with any new information.
