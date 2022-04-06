Advertisement

Crash on I-64 in Augusta County cleared

Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of late Wednesday morning, this crash has been cleared.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor trailer crash on I-64 at mile marker 94 in Augusta County. Motorists can expect delays in the area.

The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. The eastbound entrance ramp to I-64 is partially blocked.

We will be sure to keep you updated both on air and online with any new information.

