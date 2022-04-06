Naming committee recommends “South Ridge High School” for HHS2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After over 550 responses totaling over 1,500 name suggestions, along with color and mascot suggestions, the HHS2 naming committee has narrowed down its suggestions.

The chair of the naming committee, Cathy Copeland, presented the ideas to the Harrisonburg School Board on Tuesday.

Copeland explained to the board that the naming committee also discussed the idea of renaming Harrisonburg High School (HHS) along with HHS2 to receive complimentary names, like Harrisonburg Blue Ridge High School and Harrisonburg Allegheny High School. The naming committee voted 64% to 36% that HHS should be renamed, but no decisions have been made yet.

Some of the most common suggestions were Rocktown, Shenandoah/Valley, and South.

“We wanted to make sure that there was a balance of [high-frequency names and unique names] because we felt it was important and critical to bring up not just those that had the most community support... but also the ones that capture our unique city,” Copeland said.

The top four names recommended to the school board were:

1. South Ridge High School

2. United/Unity High School

3. Newtown High School

4. Valley View High School

“Where I think we developed the [South Ridge High School] was that it describes the area of town and the geographic features, which was, or seemed to be, so popular to people, that they really wanted to bring in our geography there,” Copeland said.

Additional naming options and context was provided to school board members.

The school color recommendation is red and black.

Copeland said the naming committee suggests choosing a name before deciding on a mascot, but considered several options, including local animals, like a brown bear. There were also suggestions for inanimate or mythical mascots, like “Rocktown Rockets” or “Thunder” to pair with the HHS Blue Streaks.

She also suggested including Harrisonburg students in the mascot and color design process as much as possible.

According to the naming timeline, the school board will announce their top 3 names on April 16 and choose a name at the meeting on May 3.

