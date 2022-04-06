Advertisement

New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart

Capt. James T. Bellew
Capt. James T. Bellew(US Army)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are new developments in the investigation surrounding the death of a Charlottesville native at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The Army Times reports the helicopter crash that killed Captain James Bellew may have been no accident, and it is under criminal investigation.

A spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division tells the Army Times Capt. Bellew was the only person involved in the March 30 incident.

RELATED: Double helicopter crash at Fort Stewart was ‘not an accident’

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The intersection of Spring Creek Road and Thomas Spring Road is currently blocked off.
Officer-involved shooting after vehicle pursuit in Bridgewater
Six Mexican restaurants operating under variations of El Charro Group LLC in Virginia including...
El Charro restaurants pay up after federal labor violations
The subject is seen wearing a mask and gloves.
Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at Edinburg church
Aaron Jackson, Courtesy of Middle River Regional Jail
Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty

Latest News

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) calls for unity on Ukraine.
Sen. Warner believes Russians are committing war crimes
Lilian Berry
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Lilian Berry
911 Outage
Page County ECC facing 911 outages
There is currently a large law enforcement presence on Rt. 340 near the schools.
Vehicle shot in Stuarts Draft, suspect in custody
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,178 Thursday