New details in death of Charlottesville-area soldier at Fort Stewart

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are new developments in the investigation surrounding the death of a Charlottesville native at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The Army Times reports the helicopter crash that killed Captain James Bellew may have been no accident, and it is under criminal investigation.

A spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division tells the Army Times Capt. Bellew was the only person involved in the March 30 incident.

