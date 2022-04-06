Non-profit solar initiative comes to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new solar initiative has arrived in Harrisonburg.

The city is partnering with Solarize Virginia which is a non-profit focused on making it easier and cheaper for people to begin using solar energy. The organization provides a free solar assessment to everyone who signs up to evaluate if their property is good for a solar installation and what kind of installation would work best.

“We’ll check to see if their roof is good for solar, how much tree coverage there is, if their roof has a southern exposure which makes it even better for solar. But if their roof isn’t good for solar we also install ground mounts through our program,” said Katie VanLangen, program director for Solarize Virginia.

Solarize Virginia also provides discounted installation rates through pre-vetted solar panel installers.

“We have so many people signing up through the program that we’re able to access some bulk pricing and discounted pricing for participants. So we’re really excited to be able to make going solar more affordable through the program than what they might find in the marketplace,” said VanLangen.

From the time a resident signs a contract with Solarize Virginia it takes about 4 months for their solar panel installation to be complete.

Since 2014 Solarize Virginia has helped get solar panels on more than 700 homes in Virginia.

“We don’t have a specific set goal for the city of Harrisonburg but we’re really hoping to see that kind of exponential growth we’ve seen elsewhere in the state in the Shenandoah Valley region as well,” said VanLangen.

People who sign up for the program this year can also reap some additional benefits.

“There is a 26 percent solar income tax credit available to anybody who installs solar this year and that rate will be dropping to 22 percent at the end of the year so we really encourage anybody who’s interested to get in early,” said VanLangen.

Solarize Virginia will also work with the city to provide educational events and info sessions about solar energy.

Sign-ups are open through June 30th. You can sign up here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.