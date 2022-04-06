Advertisement

Sen. Kaine weighing in on issues in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Tim Kaine
Sen. Tim Kaine(WVVA)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a lot of action in Washington, D.C.: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is getting closer to being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and bills are being introduced to help those suffering from long COVID-19.

“I think her public defender role is not only a strong asset of hers, but it would really needed on the court right now,” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said Wednesday, April 6.

Sen. Kaine believes Judge Jackson is a solid addition to the Supreme Court for many reasons: “Stellar academic credentials, prestigious clerkship, strong track record as a public defender, and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission,” the senator said. “I think people underestimate the difficulty of being a good trial judge, but when you find a good trial judge then they’re worth their weight in gold and again, if you think about the Supreme Court docket so much of it is cases that are designed to be instructions on how to fairly try cases in court.”

While this happens, Kaine is also working on a bill that will help people suffering from long COVID-19. He says it would help gather patient information, propel research, and help with relief.

“It’s to help somebody to determine whether they can make a claim for Social Security Disability or what kind of treatment or maybe there might be a medical trial that they can participate in to see if they can get relief. How can we support patients,” Kaine said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Aaron Jackson, Courtesy of Middle River Regional Jail
Man charged in death of Valley music teacher pleads guilty
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Staunton PD arrests man for brandishing firearm
Randy’s Hardware has a new home in Mount Jackson after its previous location burned down just a...
Randy’s Hardware finds new home after Mount Jackson fire
Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.
Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes
The town of New Market has been without a grocery store for the last month after a longtime...
New grocery store opening at longtime New Market Grocery and Deli location