Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at Edinburg church

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that on March 27, 2022 between the hours of 10:30-11:30 p.m., the photographed subject entered Wakeman’s Grove Church in Edinburg and made off with money, a bass guitar, two (2) laptops, and a credit card.  

The subject is seen wearing a mask and gloves.  Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Inv. Nickerson at 540-459-6100.

