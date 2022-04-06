Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at Edinburg church

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that on March 27, 2022 between the hours of 10:30-11:30 p.m., the photographed subject entered Wakeman’s Grove Church in Edinburg and made off with money, a bass guitar, two (2) laptops, and a credit card.

The subject is seen wearing a mask and gloves. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Inv. Nickerson at 540-459-6100.

